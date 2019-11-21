When: Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting, Nov. 18.
What happened: The committee recommended denying access to the inside of the district’s Walnut Run one-room schoolhouse to local tour companies. The reason for the change in status is because of liability risks and uncertainty about repair to the building based on a recent feasibility study addressing the district’s facilities.
Why it’s important: As the last one-room schoolhouse to close in Pennsylvania, local clubs, schools and tour companies gravitate to it. The school, which is restored as a 19th-century classroom, at different times taught Amish and other students. One company, loKal Experiences, drives tours past the school and recently requested access to the interior.
Discussion: District business manager Keith Stoltzfus said the district’s insurance company believes unsupervised access places contents at risk. Board members value the history of the building, they said. However, they referred to the feasibility study identifying moisture and roof repair that could cost more than $100,000. The district is just beginning to parse the results of that study.
Quotable: “We need to decide what we’re going to do with it first,” board member Dustin Knarr said.
Conclusion: Use of the building will continue as now, Superintendent Kevin Peart said after the meeting, allowing occasional tours usually requested by educational, civic or historic groups.
Also notable: The district owns the building but not the property. Board President Melissa Herr recommended talking to the three landowners about options for the building.