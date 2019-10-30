When: Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting, Oct. 21.
What happened: Larry Levato of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects presented a comprehensive report on a feasibility study of the district campus, including student population, student capacity and enrollment projections, as well as how buildings are configured for teaching, student pick-up and traffic flow.
Background: The district core team, which consists of the superintendent and administrative staff, has been working on the feasibility study for over a year. Levato’s 90-minute presentation was the first report of findings. He presented enrollment projections, which have been flat since 2005, and costs of additions, major and minor renovations or new construction throughout the campus.
Why it’s important: The cheapest project in the report was potential demolition of Strasburg Elementary at $212,740, while the most expensive was for possible major renovations and additions at Martin Meylin Middle School up to $32 million.
Notable: The report included a look at a new primary building for kindergarten, school-age child care and a preschool estimated at $12 million to $13 million plus an access road for more than $2 million.
What’s next: The board will evaluate all options against a set of guiding principles established for the feasibility process including safety, fiscal responsibility and equity in instruction, learning and access for all students across all buildings. Findings will be reviewed by the Buildings and Grounds Committee and then by the school board later this year with eventual community and stakeholder engagement. The study is posted online at l-spioneers.org.