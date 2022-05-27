When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, May 16.

What happened: The school board voted unanimously to preliminary approval to plan for a girls wrestling team. The plan is to have a girls wrestling team for the 2023-24 school year.

What it means: Currently, a girl who wants to wrestle has to wrestle against boys, putting them at a physical disadvantage, District Athletic Director Branden Lippy said in a board presentation. Data indicates girls are more likely to participate in wrestling if they know they will be wrestling other girls, Lippy said. Other schools have seen as much as 400% growth after officially adding a girls wrestling team, Lippy said, and many of the girls participating were not previously active in sports. She said the program won’t remove any opportunities for boys wrestling.

The cost: Adding girls wrestling will not create additional costs for the school district because boys and girls will practice simultaneously and use the same coaches, Lippy said. Many of the tournaments are at the same time and location, so all wrestlers can travel together.

The big picture: Wrestling ranks second among all sports for producing first-generation college students, and national data has shown that girls wrestling tends to draw participants from underserved backgrounds more than other sports. In addition, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association won’t recognize girls wrestling until 100 schools have a girls wrestling team. Currently, 35 schools have a girls wrestling team, and over 550 girls wrestled in Pennsylvania for the 2020-21 high school wrestling season. Being a recognized PIAA sport is the first step in growing the sport of girls wrestling at both the high school and collegiate level.

Quotable: “Wrestling is for all girls, all shapes, all sizes, all abilities. It provides girls with life skills and experiences,” Lippy said. “It is my hope in the very near future I would be coming back asking for a paid coach. ... We don’t have to just wrestle boys. We can go to our own competition with girls.”

Next meeting: The school board will meet again at 7:30 June 13 in the Lampeter-Strasburg Administration Building, 1600 Book Road, Lancaster.