When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: The board’s buildings and grounds committee reviewed the design of a new early childhood and kindergarten center, prior to the regular meeting.

What it is: The proposed 47,000-square-foot building will hold a maximum of 350 students. The early childhood center will sit along Pioneer Road just west of Rosier Way.

What’s next: Larry Levato from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates said next steps are to present floor plans and provide a cost estimate for the project. A feasibility study conducted last year projected a cost range of $11.8 million to $13.4 million.

Also: The board held a 15-minute meeting during which it approved the personnel agenda and the slate of candidates for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association The board also briefly discussed COVID-19.

Pandemic response: Superintendent Kevin Peart said constant changes in the state’s guidance has been “the biggest struggle.” Superintendents and staffs meet multiple times a week “and as soon as we’re done meeting, what we worked on has become null and void and we have to start over.” Staff, students and community have responded admirably to changes in COVID-19 instruction and athletics plans, and they continue to work together, he said.