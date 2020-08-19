When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Superintendent Kevin Peart reported results of a survey asking families to select online or face-to-face instruction for the school year. Peart was pleased that 2,500 out of approximately 3,000 students responded, leaving staff to contact those remaining. Overall, 20% of elementary and middle school students chose online learning, plus some who will home-school. He said this result makes social distancing possible and allows the district to keep with its original plan for full-time, in-person instruction for K-8 students. At the high school, 13% chose online instruction.

Background: At the Aug. 3 board meeting, Peart explained the high school is unable to meet the state’s social distancing standards with so many seeking face-to-face instruction. At that meeting, the board approved a hybrid model for the high school in which students with last names A-L attend Monday and Tuesday, and students with last names M-Z attend Thursday and Friday. The three remaining days will be online instruction and teachers will be onsite all five days. Families at all grade levels may choose online-only instruction. School starts Aug. 26.

Compliant with state guidance: In a follow-up email, Peart said the district’s plan meets the state’s guidance for a blended (hybrid) learning model, which means “the number of students in a school building is reduced to allow for social distancing of 6 feet.” Peart also reported that in collaboration with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Lancaster County health officials, teachers have received training on aspects of COVID-19, including how to move back and forth from face-to-face to fully online instruction should that become necessary.

Also: The board discussed outside organizations’ use of athletic facilities, though that item was not on the agenda. Board member Matt Parido asked about use of district facilities by outside sports associations that are not regulated by the state or the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. In a buildings and grounds committee meeting immediately preceding the board meeting, members agreed the district will require public sports groups to follow the board-approved athletics health and safety plan. Currently that includes no spectators and no groups of more than 25.

Quotable: “We have to work together as a community if we think that we're going to be able to open school and have kids here. We have to be following these guidelines just from a safety protocol, regardless of what your personal beliefs are. Otherwise, we’re going to be closed in a heartbeat just from the spread of the virus,” Peart said.

— Donna Walker,

For LNP | LancasterOnline