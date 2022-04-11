When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, April 4 in person and audio streamed on YouTube.

What happened: The board approved first readings to update multiple policies. Two of the policies set Title IX sexual harassment nondiscrimination guidelines. Another eliminates a requirement for men to wear neckties. Also, the board approved a first reading of a new policy on students convicted of sexual assault.

Harassment: Policies on discrimination affecting students and staff were expanded to comply with federal law under Title IX prohibiting sexual harassment, which is a form of unlawful discrimination on the basis of sex. The policies also designate a Title IX Coordinator who handles such cases. For L-S, that is Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey. Two other policies, on hazing and bullying, were amended to add Title IX coordinator’s responsibilities.

Background: Federal Title IX regulations implemented in 2020 require educational institutions to add sexual harassment to nondiscrimination policies, to respond promptly and supportively to those involved and to establish due process for reporting and handling cases.

Assault: The board also approved a new policy that requires removal of any student convicted of or adjudicated of sexual assault. Superintendent Kevin Peart said the Pennsylvania Association of School Boards recommended the new policy since the state updated its laws pertaining to a student who sexually assaults another district student.

Ties: A first reading of the dress and grooming policy eliminates this sentence: “Male teachers are expected to wear neckties unless they may present a safety hazard due to the nature of the specific teacher’s job responsibilities.”

Quotable: “I’ll be honest with you, we are one of the last districts that are requiring the wearing of a neckties,” Peart said. “(We are) still requiring and expecting a level of professionalism and professional dress.”

Next: The polices will be up for discussion at the board workshop April 19 with a second and final reading at the regular board meeting May 2.

Also: The board also approved renewing a deal with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit to provide financial software for the fourth year of a seven-year contract at an estimated cost of $25,492 annually. The board also appointed auditors BBD LLP for five years at $22,500 a year.

Sports naming rights: The board renewed sponsorship agreements with Shultz Transportation to name the soccer field for $7,500 a year for three years and with UPMC for the stadium scoreboard for $5,000 a year for three years.