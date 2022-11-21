When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Nov. 7.

What happened: The board approved the $1.3 million sale of the former Strasburg Elementary School building to Restart Training Center Ministry Inc., a faith-based organization that helps men and their families overcome addiction.

Background: The plan to sell the school, which has been vacant since 2020, became a priority in May. Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus said district officials had discussed the potential sale for several years.

The vote: The board voted 7-1 in favor of the sale with Matthew Parido dissenting. Parido said he wanted to delay the decision for another two weeks until the Nov. 21 board meeting. However, a motion was already on the floor and all other officials signaled their satisfaction with the plan.

Questions raised: Prior to the decision, board members addressed concerns over the sales agreement, most notably the buyer’s financial status. “What’s the game plan to raise money?” board member Andrew Welk said. “How are they coming up with the funds?” At first, Welk thought about making a motion to approve the sale contingent upon Restart providing a financial plan to the board. Members Audra Spahn and Suzanne Knowles disagreed with Welk indicating the 45-day period to demonstrate financial viability is sufficient to move forward. “We have continued to push this off. Let’s get this signed and move forward to put the onus on Strasburg Borough,” member Dustin Knarr said.

What’s next: Certain conditions must be met by Restart prior to the sale being finalized. Restart has 90 days once it signs the agreement to perform due diligence, and 45 days to prove it can raise the money to purchase the school. On Nov. 9, Stoltzfus said he is confident that Restart would be able to raise the funds. Both the borough and state must sign off on the agreement. Strasburg Borough Zoning Hearing Board must approve the use for the potential buyer, Stoltzfus said. The property is currently zoned R-1 residential and recreation. When reached for comment on Nov. 10, Strasburg Borough Manager Steve Echternach said, “We have not received a zoning application yet, but Restart has until Nov. 21 to file for the zoning hearing which takes place on Dec. 19.” When contacted Nov. 10, Restart Director Jaime Santiago had no comment on the latest developments.