When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, May 3, in person for members, Zoom for staff and YouTube for others.

What happened: The board approved, without discussion, its proposed final budget for 2021-22 with a 1.9% tax rate increase. The vote was unanimous with board member Scott Kimmel absent.

Background: At a finance committee meeting held April 26, the board reviewed the budget which projects revenues of $55.4 million and expenditures of $56.9 million. The $1.5 million deficit will be covered by the fund balance. The vote to approve the final budget takes place at the June 14 board meeting.

Tax: The increase follows no tax increase in 2020-21. The 1.9% falls below the state index of 3.5%. Millage increases to 17.25, up 0.32 mills. Homeowners of a $217,200 property, the median for the district, will pay about $70 more. In a separate action, the board approved engaging the Lancaster County Collection Bureau to collect tax payments.

Also: Included in the budget are plans for capital projects funded by a $3.8 million transfer to the capital reserve fund. The transfer is possible due to the early repayment of debt in 2020-21. Budget details including capital projects are available at l-spioneers.org on the business office page.

Academics: The board renewed a dual enrollment agreement with Millersville University and an early enrollment agreement with Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to allow students to earn college credits. New “Into Math” textbooks by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for grades six, seven and eight will be purchased for $92,16147.

Other contract highlights: The board renewed an agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for 55 days of professional development at $52,250. Among other services including hybrid learning instruction, Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey explained, this renewal also can be used “based on needs at the time,” such as happened this year to help teachers address the different learning needs of students during the pandemic.