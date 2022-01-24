When: Lampeter-Strasburg School board meeting, Jan. 18, in person and audio streamed on YouTube.

What happened: The board approved the district’s share of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center budget for 2022-23.

Background: As one of 16 districts that support the CTC, L-S will contribute $609,117.63, up $49,000 because its three-year average student count has increased. The overall $22.7 million budget shows a 2.74% increase. The total contribution from member districts is $15.2 million.

Quotable: “This is a fantastic avenue. All of our kids heading off to four-year institutions is not the right thing to do,” said board member Dave Beiler. “CTC gives us a tremendous resource to get some of these kiddos into trades and nursing; look at the demand for nursing these days.”

Middle school report: Martin Meylin Principal Jamie Raum presented goals and plans for the middle school. The first goal was to establish a common set of expectations entitled “pride in school,” teaching “little expectations that mean a lot,” Raum said. Expectations might include using proper grammar in texts, checking grades, or keeping Chromebooks charged. Students also have become involved in welcoming guest teachers, or subs, with thank you notes. In addition, the school carried over and refined the Roots program from last year which aims to get the day started positively. A student survey showed 89% of students said they can go to Roots teachers for help; 89% said they have a positive bond with teachers; 75% said they like Roots small-group activities.

Citizens: The board heard from parent Gina Krouse who said she represents three families who feel Jewish holy days aren’t considered when scheduling early dismissal days and school programs, such as open houses and parent-teacher events. She presented the board with recommendations for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school-year calendars. The suggestions, she said, are “slight adjustments” that are “more mindful of Jewish families.”