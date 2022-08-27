When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: Board members approved contracts and the final cost authorization for constructing a new early childhood and kindergarten center at Pioneer Road and Rosier Way. ECI Construction will be the primary contractor for the project.

Background: A 2018 feasibility study showed the need for expanded capacity at the district schools. In addition, the district’s commitment to continue its School Age Child Care program meant it would require new space. Plans to build the new facility were approved in 2021 following two public hearings.

Costs: Previous estimates that the entire project would cost $16.3 million (with $12.5 million of that being the construction cost of the new building itself) were readjusted to account for rising costs of materials and service. The new final project cost was approved for $20.7 million, with a construction cost not to exceed $13.7 million.

Personnel changes: As per practice at July meetings, the board approved hiring and resignations of teachers and staff, as well as approval of volunteers for the coming school year. A substitute pay rate of $135 per day was approved.

What’s next: The board will next meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.