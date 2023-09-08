When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: The board recommended the approval and execution of a petition for the private sale of the former Strasburg Elementary School.

More: This marks the beginning of what should be the last step in the sale of the former school at 114 Franklin St. in Strasburg Borough to Benchmark Real Estate. The company plans to turn the building into 26 apartment units.

Background: The Pennsylvania Public School Code requires the school district to petition Lancaster County’s Court of Common Pleas to approve the sale of the building. The petition, prepared by the district’s solicitor’s office, includes copies of the deed, the $550,000 purchase agreement with Benchmark, two affidavits regarding a fair and reasonable price for the property and several other documents. The district expects the court to schedule a hearing within a couple months.

Extension: Due to the court’s timeline, the board also approved a settlement date extension from Oct. 20 to Dec. 20. The board simultaneously approved the extension of its contract with listing agent High Associates for the same length of time.

Quotable: “I think this really helps keep that pressure off and let the court process take the time that it needs to,” Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus said.

What’s next: At the time of the meeting, Stoltzfus noted it had been one year to the day since the district hired High Associates to handle the sale. Now, with the settlement date expected to come by year’s end, Benchmark looks ahead to the process requesting permits for construction from Strasburg Borough.

Next meeting: The next school board meeting is Sept. 17.