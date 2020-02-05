- When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Feb. 3.

- What happened: The board will host community meetings March 31 and April 1 to get residents’ feedback on a campuswide study of buildings and grounds. Both meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

- Why it’s important: The study recommends new construction, renovations and improvements for all campus buildings, traffic flow and road configuration. A Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects presentation shows preliminary costs approaching $70 million if all options were pursued. A long-range plan for design and construction begins this year and continues until 2026.

- Quotable: Board member David Beiler said given the spreading out of implementation and current market conditions, “We’re positioned to move forward with all of the recommendations without any impact to the millage.”

- Background: Since October when the first report of the study was presented to the buildings and grounds committee, a core team of board members and administrators have discussed options, priorities and financing. On Jan. 21, the committee moved the issue to the full board so it could share preliminary options and begin community engagement. Feasibility study presentations are available here.