When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, March 6.

What happened: The board approved the district’s special education plan for the period of 2023-26 as presented by Karen Staub, director of education, during the meeting.

Why it’s important: Staub said the program serves 427 students in Lampeter-Strasburg, or about 14% of the pupil population. In an email after the meeting, Staub said the plan describes the school board’s commitment to ensure that a quality education will be provided to each of its students with a disability. The plan is valid for the next three years.

Also: The board unanimously approved a plan by Harris Educational Solutions to provide software and expertise to help Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey and his team with implementation. During the meeting, Godfrey discussed plans for the integration of software and services related to curriculum, assessment and student achievement data management for the district. LNP reached out to Godfrey to find out more about the software program but calls to his office were not returned. According to Harris Educational Solutions’ website, the company helps school districts by providing information to gauge educator and student progress at classroom, site and district levels.

Graduation set: The graduation date for the Class of 2023 will be Friday June 2, the last day of school, at Pioneer Field, weather permitting. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Performing Arts Center at Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

What’s next: The next board meeting is at 7:30 p.m. March 20.