- When: School board meeting, Dec. 4.

- Classes: The board approved the addition of five courses and the elimination of three courses offered at the high school.

- Why it’s important: Adding cybersecurity completes the four-course computer science curriculum offered through Project Lead The Way. Algebra 1A and Algebra 1B will replace the yearlong Algebra 1 so that students who struggle with Algebra 1A can repeat it while others move to Algebra 1B. Agricultural business and management is added at the recommendation of the Local Occupational Advisory Committee, a group of local business representatives and citizens. Spanish 201 will be dual enrollment course for college and high school credit; it replaces Spanish 4.

- Dropped class: Graphic Communication I, II and III will not be listed in the course offerings handbook due to lack of student enrollment over a 10-year period.

- Reorganization: Reelected school board Director Melissa Herr was reappointed board president, and incumbent Patricia Pontz was reappointed vice president. Newly elected member Matthew Parido was sworn in, along with reelected members Scott Arnst, James Byrnes and Audra Spahn.

- Notable: Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus reported that the finance committee recommends no increase in taxes above the 3% allowed by the state’s Act 1 index. The board decides on that at its January regular meeting.