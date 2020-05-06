When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, May 4.

What happened: During a meeting on YouTube audio, the board passed a resolution waiving the 30-hour community service requirement for graduating seniors. In addition, second-semester school work won’t be included in the calculation of GPAs to determine students’ class rank for classes of 2020 to 2023.

Background: Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey said about 25 students who lack hours can’t complete community service hours because of pandemic restrictions. L-S allows weighting of classes to determine class rank, with advanced classes accumulating more points toward GPA. It isn’t fair, Superintendent Kevin Peart said, to weight a course taken during first semester for one student and not weight it for another student who takes the same course during second semester.

Quotable: “We’re absolutely not getting through all the curriculum due to the closure and shift to the online environment,” Peart said. “We don’t feel it’s fair to any student to weight this marking period.” In an email, Peart later added that the fourth marking period students will receive pass or fail grades with no final exams. Students will receive full credit and transcripts will reflect this is due to COVID-19.

Community input sought: A presentation of the district’s future building plans is available on the district website for viewing and public comment, said David Beiler, buildings and grounds committee chair. A community feedback form is provided and return is requested by May 14. Community engagement nights scheduled in March and April were canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic mandated school closures.