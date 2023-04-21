When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, April 10.

What happened: The board approved a preliminary plan and modification requests by David Miller Associates for a development in design called Parkside at 1718 Lampeter Road.

Background: The proposed development plans to subdivide three parcels totaling more than 20 acres for 67 dwelling units and associated infrastructure. Engineer Chuck Haley, ELA Group Inc. of Lititz, said that, despite the fact there aren’t sidewalks on that part of Lampeter Road, there is a precedent to include sidewalks down the road.

What’s next: The project will move forward with the first phase final plan.

Solar farm: Willow Street resident Gerald Garber presented a sketch plan for a community solar farm with sheep grazing on his land at 18 Eshelman Mill Road. The project would be completed in partnership with renewable energy developer New Leaf Energy as well as State College-based farmer Daniel Dotterer.

New opportunities: Dotterer’s family has been farming in Pennsylvania for more than 300 years, he said. “We’ve had to sell off parts of our farm just to pay the bills,” he said, while getting choked up. The opportunity to contract out a herd of sheep to graze community solar farms across the state, starting with Garber’s, could allow Dotterer’s farmland to stay in the family.

Background on agrivoltaics: The USDA defines agrivoltaics as “the use of land for both agriculture and solar photovoltaic energy generation.” In addition to sheep being useful to maintain vegetation without mowing, the lambs they produce can be lucrative for farmers. The U.S. imports more than half of its lamb and mutton, mainly from Australia and New Zealand, according to the USDA, and this practice could reduce the need for those imports. Moreover, Dotterer plans to use hair sheep, which don’t require shearing, because they shed. This type of sheep has a milder flavor, he said. Garber hopes the community solar project could sell energy locally to residential homes. The 24-acre fenced-in area would have vegetative borders to reduce visibility.

What’s next: Garber proposed the community solar farm idea to familiarize the board with agrivoltaics. Zoning relief and additional measures would need to occur for the project to move forward. The next supervisors meeting is on May 8.