When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, March 20.

What happened: Michelle Westphal, principal of Lampeter Elementary School, highlighted several important school initiatives while addressing the school board. She said the second-grade swimming program is returning after being suspended because of COVID-19 restrictions. Westphal sees the skill as vital for young children and the lesson plan includes a five-class sequence that will be held at the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA.

Quotable: “This is a wonderful program to bring back,” Westphal said. “It’s thrilling to see their faces light up when they enter the pool.”

Emotional concerns: Westphal is concerned about the emotional health of students in general and the level of stress and anxiety they may be experiencing. She did not comment specifically on the causes of anxiety but mentioned the school’s focus is on supporting students.

Solutions: Westphal discussed several methods the elementary school is employing to address stress and anxiety among young learners. A calming corners program uses quiet spaces within classrooms where students can go to take a break. Other measures include walking breaks and utilizing fidgets, a small objects that enable children to redirect their focus on movement with their hands. Fidgets support increased calmness, focus and attention, Westphal said.

Board support: Board President Melissa Herr asked Westphal how the board can support these efforts. Westphal said that board members should continue to visit classrooms and learn more about what is being done to assist students with their education and learning.

Kickoff to Kindergarten: Westphal praised the Kickoff to Kindergarten program, which allows parents to prepare their kids for the upcoming school year. The kindergarten expo is an opportunity for parents to attend the school to learn about the transition plan. The program is held on two consecutive days for two hours each day and will be scheduled before classes begin later this year.

What’s next: The next board meeting is at 7:30 p.m. April 3.