When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, April 6.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey explained the transition to online learning during the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Board members listened from their homes, commenting and voting via an audio-only session livestreamed on YouTube.

Why it matters: Godfrey said teachers are instructing students live online and non-live by assigning work, thus balancing on-screen and off-screen time. No new content is being introduced currently, but staff is reinforcing curriculum to maintain skills students normally get at school. Next, according to a plan set to be implemented April 14, staff will introduce new content that will be graded.

Quotable: “Given the new learning environment and given the time left in the school year, our teachers … look to determine the essential standards, the essential curriculum,” Godfrey said. Lessons for the remainder of the year will be based on those essential standards.

Also: Support continues for special education students, students without internet connectivity and for elementary students who need devices. Over 1,000 iPads and Chromebooks were distributed last week. Cafeteria staff are preparing breakfast, lunch and Easter meals for pickup.

Finance: The board approved the appointment of BBD LLP to audit financial records for the 2019-20 year for a fixed fee of $22,000. A lease for Chromebooks for fifth- and ninth-grade students at a cost of about $115,000 was approved.

Upcoming events: Superintendent Kevin Peart said upcoming events including graduation and prom won’t be canceled unless absolutely necessary. Meetings this month will be virtual, viewable live or recorded on the Lampeter-Strasburg YouTube channel.