When: Lampeter-Strasburg School District public hearing meeting, Dec. 6, in person.

What happened: The board of directors, backed by its lawyer, architect, financial analysts and administrators, sought public comment on its proposal to build an early childhood and kindergarten center on the Lampeter-Strasburg campus. Presentations described in detail the purpose, need and cost of the multimillion dollar project. The board heard from three local residents who attended the public hearing in the high school cafeteria.

Background: Pennsylvania law requires districts to hold a public hearing before construction of a new building. Districts must provide a maximum project cost, in this case $16.37 million, that includes all anticipated expenses for the project, and the maximum cost of construction, which is projected at $12.57 million.

Need: Superintendent Kevin Peart described the process leading up to determining the need for a new center. A feasibility study begun in 2019 looked at all buildings on campus, what improvements they needed and the cost to complete them.

Quotable: “The recommendation ultimately became looking first and foremost at the capacity issue at Lampeter Elementary,” Peart said. Lampeter sits at 111% capacity but is also strained by increasing numbers of special education students who need small groups or pull-out instruction. In 2016, that number was 12; today it’s 37. “We just (don’t) have the space to do that,” Peart said.

Comment: One resident questioned why early childhood instruction needs a building when the state doesn’t require the program. Peart said many students aren’t kindergarten ready and preschool will curb numbers of those needing special instruction. He said “we are strained for space to the hilt,” but it’s so important that the district this year found room to offer a pre-K program at Lampeter in partnership with Owl Hill Learning Center.

Design: The 48,700-square-foot brick building will be one level for 240 students. One of two wings will have eight kindergarten classrooms; the other wing will have four early childhood classrooms and two School Age Child Care rooms. Each wing includes three breakout areas. Connecting the wings is a hall with offices, gym/cafeteria, math and art rooms. An outdoor, fenced play area lies between the two wings. Bus and parent drop-offs are separate; a walking trail and trees buffer neighboring houses.

Financing: Proposed funding for the project will come from a series of 2022 general obligation bond issues for $9.95 million and 2023 GO bonds for $5.16 million. No millage increase is anticipated to construct the building; however, indirect costs such as support employees, utilities, operations, maintenance and insurance may generate a 0.0127 mill increase, which would generate roughly $275,000 a year.

What’s next: Bids tentatively will go out in early spring but, in response to one resident’s question, the board said it hasn’t committed to anything yet. Residents may submit written comments about the proposed center through noon Jan. 7.