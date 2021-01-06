When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: The board moved quickly through its agenda during the meeting that lasted less than an hour but included a video of a typical day in the middle school.

Among items approved: The board approved a resolution to keep taxes below the 3.5% allowed by the state’s Act 1 index, a 5-year lease for 377 laptops at $259,420 to replace teachers’ devices and a 5-year lease for a van at $31,600.

Calendar: The calendar for the 2021-22 school year, also approved, shows a school start date of Aug. 25 and last day of school as June 7.

Also: While little mention of the COVID-19 pandemic was made, the board viewed a video showing procedures at Martin Meylin Middle School. Fifteen percent of its 600 students attend online, while the others attend in person. If they arrive by bus, students wear masks, sit distanced from each other and drivers clean buses between trips. Inside, lockers are no longer used and hallways are one-way. Before class begins, students may grab free bagged breakfasts. Lunch is spread out to include use of the stage and grand hallway, X’s mark where students may sit, and all is cleaned in between. Cafeteria staff wrap all individual food items.

Quotable: To “nurture school spirit and resilience during a turbulent year,” positive messages are posted throughout the building. Also, each day begins with “Roots,” small-group sessions designed to boost positivity, community and social-emotional skills.