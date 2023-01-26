When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Jan. 17.

What happened: The board unanimously approved the sale of the former Strasburg Elementary School to a development company affiliated with Ronks-based Quarry View Building Group, for $1.3 million. The board decision came after the agreement with Restart Training Center Ministry Inc. fell through in late December. The sale is contingent upon Strasburg Borough agreeing to the plan submitted by Quarry View, which is a proposal to build up to 22 apartments at the property. Strasburg Borough Manager Steve Echternach, when reached by phone at his office on Jan. 23, said that Quarry View has yet to file an application for a conditional use. He said the earliest the petition could be heard by the borough would be in March.

Developer comment: Ben King, CEO of Quarry View, said during a Jan. 20 phone conversation, he understands that to construct apartments at the former school “zoning approval is needed due to a change in use.”

Positive reactions: School board member Andrew Welk, who had many questions about the proposed sale during a meeting Nov. 7, when the board approved the sale to Restart, was satisfied with the change in direction. “Everything looks good,” said Welk, noting that the board had received a pre-approval letter from Quarry View’s bank regarding the purchase. Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus said Quarry View provided the board with the only offer after Restart backed out. “We are very happy to have a full-price offer. I am impressed with how quickly it happened,” said Stoltzfus, when contacted by phone at his office Jan. 19.

Budget increase for LCCTC: The board unanimously approved the 2023-24 budget proposed by Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, which calls for a $78,000 increase for Lampeter-Strasburg, an almost 13% uptick from the current school year. The total funding for the 16 school districts that send students to LCCTC is proposed at about $16 million, representing a 4.9% increase year over year. Stoltzfus said Lampeter-Strasburg is sending more students to the tech center program and this primarily accounts for additional costs. Michael DelPriore, CFO of LCCTC, presented his plan for funding during the Jan 17 meeting, and he said additional money is needed to cover higher labor costs and inflation.

What’s next: The next board meeting is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.