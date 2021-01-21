When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Jan. 19, via Zoom, in person for members and YouTube for others.

What happened: The board approved its share of support to the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center estimated to be $623,317 for the 2021-22 year.

Background: The LCCTC provides career and technical education opportunities for high school and post-secondary students from 16 school districts. For the most part, financial support is based on how many of a district’s students attend. Next year, a projected 81 L-S students may attend, which would make up 3.67% of LCCTC’s total student population of 2,100. LCCTC’s budget is $22.8 million.

Comment: Superintendent Kevin Peart said LCCTC is recognized across the state for quality programs, and board member Patricia Pontz said she’s glad to see an increase in numbers of L-S students attending.

Weight loss: The board renewed an annual contract with On Target Health, a health management program, for $126,000. Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus said about 50 employees regularly use it and have moved to virtual support during pandemic months. “The last nine months truly have shown how important our own health can be, especially to those with underlying health conditions: obesity, diabetes, cardiac issues,” Stoltzfus said.

Martin Meylin Middle School: Principal Jamie Raum discussed the school’s progress. He said the challenges presented last March for teachers to quickly become online teachers resulted in a proliferation of collaboration among them. “Every teacher is a first-year teacher this year, and they're all doing a great job.”