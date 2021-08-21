When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Aug. 16, in person and streamed live on YouTube.

What happened: Board member Patricia Pontz, present via phone, commented on the agreement with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for random drug testing of athletes during the 2021-22 school year.

At issue: Though she voted with the board to approve the LG Health agreement, Pontz said she disagrees with the underlying drug testing policy because it breaches students’ rights and lacks proof of effectiveness.

What’s next: At her request, the board agreed to examine the policy at a future meeting.

Other business: Steve McTaggart addressed the board about teachers imparting opinions to students and asked the board and administrators to discuss the issue with staff.

Background: As a parent of two L-S students, a coach of two L-S sports and a 25-year high school social studies teacher at Solanco, McTaggart has ample interactions with teenagers which have led him to believe “the divisiveness in our country is starting to leech into some of our classrooms.”

Quotable: McTaggart said teachers “should educate students on what the debates are. Whether it’s politics or vaccines or masks or any of the other hot button topics, our teachers should not be choosing a side and telling our students which side of the debate is the correct one.” Rather, students should learn both sides and, along with values they learn at home, form their opinions.

Response: Superintendent Kevin Peart said teachers sign a professional code of ethics, and (McTaggart’s) topic “was hit very heavy” with 16 new district staff members. Board President Melissa Herr said it would be discussed with teachers when they return to school.

Also: The board ratified its emergency instructional time template. The template is used if virtual learning days become necessary, whether for COVID-19 or weather-related emergencies. The instructional schedules reflect a consistent lunch time across all learning levels to accommodate families with multiple students so they can eat lunch at the same time.