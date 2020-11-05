When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: The high school will continue with its current hybrid model despite the general feeling in the school community that face-to-face instruction is the “most robust” model for delivering instruction, albeit not the safest during a pandemic.

Background: Thomas and Hope Klein submitted a letter urging the board to opt for full face-to-face learning because students are “struggling desperately with hybrid learning.” The Kleins’ concerns weren’t directly addressed, but Assistant Superintendent Andrew Godfrey presented an analysis of the learning delivered so far. He said “face-to-face instruction is the most robust delivery” of meaningful instruction and that is a district goal. He reported that while teachers have transitioned admirably to the hybrid model, they believe more synchronous instruction, or learning in which teachers and students are together at the same time whether online or in person, would benefit students.

Board comment: “We’re figuring this out as we’re going, I understand that. But if we stay in this current model, (improving) online instruction needs to be our No. 1 priority,” board member Matthew Parido said. “One of the main things that I think will be helpful is if we have more synchronous learning on days when they’re not in class. My point is … let’s focus on improving what we do online.”

Survey results: Before school began in the fall, most high school families opted for in-person instruction, causing the district to offer hybrid learning so that social distancing could occur. Students are split into two groups; each attends school two days and learns online the other three. In October, the students, parents and their teachers completed a survey that asked them to rank order a preferred learning model. Most — 67% of students, 60% of parents and 80% of teachers — selected a hybrid model over full in-person learning.

Expert guidance: Superintendent Kevin Peart provided a COVID-19 update and said he talked to medical, legal and insurance representatives. All agreed that during this time, face-to-face instruction is imprudent considering the approach of flu season, the rise in COVID-19 cases and the success of mitigation efforts so far. L-S has had five cases as of Nov. 2.

Contracts renewed: The board approved renewing Peart’s and Godfrey’s contracts beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2026. Peart begins the contract period with a $189,000 salary. Godfrey begins with $152,969.09.