When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting Aug. 2 in person.

What happened: The start of the meeting was delayed while close to 60 people signed in to voice opinions on the district’s COVID-19 health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year, which has students returning to school five days a week with no requirement for masks or vaccinations.

Parent comments: Twenty-three people spoke at the start of the meeting. They talked about the impact on children academically, socially and emotionally, with some declaring that if mandates are reinstated, they will not abide. One parent said his son missed eight weeks of school because of contact tracing, but he was never sick. Another said “the mental health of the next generation” isn’t considered when setting mandates.

Their message was clear: They absolutely support and laud the district’s plan — most thanked administration and board members for their diligence; however, parents asked the board to stand by the plan even if the Pennsylvania Department of Health or Department of Education reverses course as they did multiple times last year. Currently, the state has said it doesn’t intend to impose restrictions.

The vote: Almost all attendees waited in the room more than an hour while the board moved through agenda items ahead of the plan. When its time came, the plan was approved without board discussion. While the plan allows a return to normal, it says that state health or safety orders shall take precedence. Superintendent Kevin Peart said the district solicitor, board members and staff discuss state and federal guidance before making decisions. He commented the district could lose $3 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, or possibly leave the district liable if it doesn’t adhere to government rules. The government currently requires masks on public transportation, so they are required on school buses.

Board comment: Board President Melissa Herr said she appreciates the parents’ passion, concern and support. “A lot of times our hands are tied when it comes to what the mandates are, and we found that last year … Please know that we hear you. We care about the kids.”

Other business: Strasburg resident John Johnson expressed frustration regarding youth playing basketball at the former Strasburg Elementary School site. He said their play generates noise, litter, damage, lights, urination and trespassing on his adjoining property. Herr invited Johnson to the Buildings and Grounds meeting Aug. 16 to discuss it.