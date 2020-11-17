When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: School nurses will have access to electronic student health records following board approval of an agreement with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health called Health-e Student Connect.

Background: Superintendent Kevin Peart explained the request came from Sarah Stuart, high school nurse and K-12 nursing coordinator. She said the program was written by the physicians that school nurses meet with weekly. The agreement is with LGH only, not the other local health centers. Other districts have implemented the agreement.

Quotable: “It has the potential to greatly improve the relationship we have with our community doctors thereby allowing us to provide high quality care to students,” Stuart said in a statement that Peart read.

Permission: Families must grant permission in writing to allow access to records. Permission must be renewed annually. Board member Patricia Pontz questioned whether parents could give permission for students who, under the federal law restricting release of medical information, have rights to their own records. As a result, the board added a condition requiring the district to draft a permission form that gets legally reviewed before being sent to parents. District lawyers had reviewed the agreement itself. The motion with the caveat was approved by all present: Dave Beiler, Melissa Herr, Scott Kimmel, Dustin Knarr, Matthew Parido and Pontz.

Comment: “I personally was mixed on it because at what point is too much information for parents or students to sign off on. … But if (there’s) a medical need and this could help even one, why would we not give that opportunity to that family or student to participate?” Peart said.

Also: The board approved moving into the design development phase for the new early childhood and kindergarten center at a cost of $262,500.