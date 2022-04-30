When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, in person and audio streamed on YouTube.

What happened: The board agreed to revisit options on how to sell Strasburg Elementary School after the administration investigates possible next steps. A report from Cornogg Appraisal Group of Conestoga valued the 114 Franklin St. property at $1.3 million.

Why it’s important: The future of the property took priority last fall when local entities — a private school, a local church and a resident who owns commercial properties in Strasburg — expressed interest in buying it.

Background: The building was erected in 1948, expanded in 1954 and renovated in 2006. The school closed in 2013, and was rented to Victory Church from 2015 to 2020. Vacant ever since, the 2.8-acre area costs the district $35,000 a year in upkeep. Situated in Strasburg Borough, the property is zoned R-1 residential and recreation. The restrictive zoning led the appraiser to conclude that the best use for the property is as a private school, church or commercial day care facility.

Quotable: “When we closed Willow Street and (Strasburg Elementary,) we made a verbal commitment that we wouldn’t just let anybody, any business, any entity just dive in there … we made a commitment to protect that building for our community,” said board President Melissa Herr. “Bringing in a commercial Realtor, to me, sounds like we’re negating anything that we committed.”

Discussion: Board members discussed using a commercial Realtor, going through a sealed bid process, pursuing a private sale, or writing a deed restriction that limits its use to an education-like purpose. Each path raised questions about the time involved, the commitment to the community and maximizing the sale price. Board member Jim Byrnes asked, “Is getting more money more important than keeping the good neighbors that they have been, and that we have been?”

Other items: The board passed a resolution seeking approval from the Department of Community and Economic Development to borrow up to $17 million by issuing general obligation bonds via Raymond James & Associates. The 2022 bond series is the second of possibly five bond issues to be used to fund capital projects on the L-S campus including a potential Early Childhood Center to open in 2023. The board also approved moving the ECC project to the bidding phase.

Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13: Matthew Stem, recently selected executive director of educational service provider Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, and Flip Steinour, IU13 human resources director, shared how IU13 works with 22 member school districts to achieve success for students.