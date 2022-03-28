When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, March 21, in person and audio streamed on YouTube.

What happened: The board approved setting salary increases for the 2022-23 school year for administration and support staff at 3% or at 3.5% for those receiving a distinguished evaluation.

Why it’s important: New minimum hourly rates for any support staff position starts at $15. Support staff may receive increases up to 5% depending on where they fall within the ranges for their employee categories. Superintendent Kevin Peart commented that 3% is the average increase for teachers for next year according to their collective bargaining agreement.

Quotable: “No position is more important than any other positions and (we’re) trying to be equitable from that standpoint, and we’ve done that for the last 11 years,” Peart said.

Lampeter Elementary School: Principal Michele Westphal told the board about the learning environment for students in kindergarten through second grade at Lampeter Elementary. The school also houses a pre-K Counts program for 13 children who are ages three and four. In partnership with Owl Hill Learning Center, Lampeter Elementary is accepting registrations for next year’s program which Westphal hopes will have 20 students in a full-day program. (Full day for that age is five hours). Next year, the district plans to send home iPads to meet learning goals and to teach students how to best use devices. She noted teachers are beginning to see the K-2 students carrying other devices like cell phones. Happily, Westphal said, children this age embrace school.

Quotable: “It doesn’t matter what we do or what is going on, they love coming to school every single day.”

Also: The board approved its portion of the 2022-23 Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 budget. The boards of the 22 school districts served by IU13 must approve two parts of its general operating budget: core program of services and instructional media services, which together comprise about $2 million of the overall $200 million budget.