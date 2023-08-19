College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 from Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Students who have requested privacy are not listed publicly. Akron — Mary Grace Long, Bachelor of Science in Art education, magna cum laude. Columbia — Mya Black, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, cum laude. Denver — Chee Meng Moua, Bachelor of Fine Arts in animated arts; Abigail Rae Smaltz, Master of Social Work. East Earl — Lauren Nadine Reiff, Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling. Elizabethtown — Corrie Jo Baker, Bachelor of Science in education in social studies, summa cum laude; Katherine Bomboy, Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design, cum laude; Cyrose Conteh, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Ephrata — Matthew James Beres; Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling; Brendan James Holbritter, Bachelor of Science in sport management; Matthew J. Kernicky, Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling. Lancaster — Mars Bielski, Master of Education in secondary education; Bashae Jasmin Glory Josephs, Bachelor of Science in art education, magna cum laude; Chloe E. Matchett, Bachelor of Science in art education, cum laude; Rosemirflore M. Sigue, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Rachael Warshawsky, Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design, magna cum laude. Leola — Mason A. Shadowens, Bachelor of Science in psychology. Lititz — Amelia C. Fair, Bachelor of Science in education in social studies, summa cum laude. Mohnton — Christian de Paulo, Bachelor of Arts in English and Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, summa cum laude; Marley Mae Reedy, Bachelor of Social Work. Mount Joy — Dawn Lam, Master of Education in student affairs in higher education; Amber M. Lookenbill, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Sophie Morrison, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Animated Arts, summa cum laude. Oxford — Brianna M. Mazza, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and Bachelor of Arts in sociology. Quarryville — Desiree DeHaven, Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design, magna cum laude. Ronks — Carson E. Crouse, Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance. Stevens — Katana Fester, Bachelor of Science in business administration in general business.

