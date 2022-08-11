College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who received degrees in May 2022 from Kutztown University. Kutztown University announces degree conferment twice a year, once in the winter and once in the summer. Commencement exercises are held in May and December; however, students finish the requirements for graduation throughout the entire year. Students who have requested privacy are not listed publicly. Graduates are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.

Akron — Matthew D. Bandy, Bachelor of Arts in English/professional writing and Bachelor of Arts in political science, magna cum laude.

Columbia — Sophie R. Hinkle, Bachelor of Arts in history/paralegal studies, magna cum laude.

Denver — Devin Cole Magee, Bachelor of Science in information technology; Amy Lynn Steffy, Master of Education/reading specialist.

East Petersburg — Arianna L. Zimmerman, Master of Business Administration.

Elizabethtown — Blake Emory Andrews, Bachelor of Science in sport management; Emily Oyler, Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design, summa cum laude; Kalie Marie Rice, Master of Education in secondary education (curriculum and instruction); Jordyn E. Stoner, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, cum laude.

Lancaster — Nina S. Aungst, Bachelor of Science in social media theory and strategy, cum laude; Emma Nicole Backes, Master of Science in school counseling (licensure); Benjamin W. Cardwell, Bachelor of Science in business administration in supply chain management and marketing; Jaymie Lin Cashdollar, Master of Library Science; Shalaika Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance/personal financial planning; Madelyn K. Hight, Bachelor of Science in special education/visual impairment, summa cum laude; Alyssa Mousley, Master of Social Work; Nyree Terrell, Bachelor of Science in sport management.

Lititz — Abbie Leanne Enders, Master of Education in art education; John Austin Hollis, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production; Edgar A. Rodriguez, Master of Education in art education.

Marietta — David J. Havice, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production, cum laude.

Mohnton — Fred Michael Riccio IV, Master of Education in secondary education; Jasmine X. Vera, Master of Public Administration; Cecelia Weiler, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, cum laude.

Mount Joy — Douglas Arthur McCaskey, Bachelor of Arts in music performance, summa cum laude.

Mountville — Brandon L. Leinbach, Master of Education in instructional technology/digital classroom technology.

Robesonia — Molly Alexa Price, Bachelor of Science in business administration in management, cum laude.

Willow Street — Mackenzie L. Lewis, Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design, summa cum laude; Kirsten Marie Woodruff, Bachelor of Science in business administration in marketing.

