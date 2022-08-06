College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Matthew D. Bandy, Mary Grace Long. Bainbridge — Kristin T. Geesey. Columbia — Allyson E. Rhoads. Denver — Joy A. Gonzalez, Shingyin H. Kha, Leah Courtney Kistler, Elizabeth P. Nieli. Elizabethtown — Corrie Jo Baker, Katherine Bomboy, Rogan English, Emily Oyler, Sydney Blake Pierson, Lukas P. Rebman, Seth J. Shoemaker, Jordyn E. Stoner, Alicia N. Underkoffler, Robert I. Weidler. Ephrata — Bridgette E. Bussler, Mallory Michelle Dover, Jakob D. Lemke, Allison C. Lentz, Noah D. Powlus, Kia Vang. Honey Brook — Anna M. Bechtel, Kylie R. Berkheimer, Elizabeth C. Bonaduce, Jessica Kane. Lancaster — Nina S. Aungst, Catherine A. Baker, Sarah Beebe, Nathan Bernd Berger, Ashlee Conrad, Allison Michele Hertzog, Madelyn K. Hight, Sophia Maria Kambouroglos, Reed J. Lawrence, Ciara C. Long, Areyana J. Montanez, Holly R. Sagrestano, Marleny Torres, Rachael Warshawsky, Hailey E. Wiegand. Leola — Dana L. Wentz. Lititz — Theo S. Burkholder, Cade Ryan Clancy, Amelia C. Fair, Adrienne M. Haines, Olivia M. Hartman, Lillyan Jade Hassler, Doriannon E. Hugar, Nikolai Kochel, Caroline Wood, David M. Ziegler. Marietta — David J. Havice. Millersville — Abbie M. Overdorf, Rowan Richelene Sufieann. Mohnton — Andrea Danciu, Christian de Paulo, Kou E. Kue, Indira Santos Santiago, Melody R. Watts, Cecelia Weiler. Morgantown — Gabrielle M. Calhoon. Mount Joy — Richard C. Fitts, Aysha J. Gibbs, Justus N. Hamm, Douglas Arthur McCaskey, Sophie Morrison. Mountville — Kayla Elizabeth Brooks. Narvon — Kathryn C. Powell. New Holland — Lillie E. Risser. Newmanstown — Savannah L. Lewis. Quarryville — Desiree DeHaven. Reinholds — Baobai K. Yang. Robesonia — Lauren E. Kuennen, Molly Alexa Price, Skylah L. Sanders. Stevens — Isabelle Mack. Strasburg — Abigail M. Goss. Willow Street — Colleen R. Gilbert, Mackenzie L. Lewis, Tyler Thomas Weit.

