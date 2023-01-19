College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Livy Kehler Mcclay. Bainbridge — Kristin T. Geesey. Bird-in-Hand — Kierra Dawn Lapp. Columbia — Mya Black, Allyson E. Rhoads. Denver — Ashlyn Brooke Althouse, Rebekah Janae Ehrhart, Blake Kenneth Johnson, Shingyin H. Kha, Leah Courtney Kistler, Elizabeth P. Nieli, Ashton Michelle Ochs. East Earl — Cameran K. Martin. East Petersburg — Alyssa M. Rodriguez. Elizabethtown — Corrie Jo Baker, Sydney Blake Pierson, Alicia N. Underkoffler, Robert I. Weidler. Ephrata — Dylan M. Embiscuso, Allison C. Lentz, Noah D. Powlus, Kia Vang, Caroline D. Weber. Honey Brook — Anna M. Bechtel, Kylie R. Berkheimer, Elizabeth C. Bonaduce, Caitlyn Ann Dojka. Lancaster — Catherine A. Baker, Ian M. Beck, Nathan Bernd Berger, Mackenzie Kathryn Berk, Amadeus Marley Cigan, Ashlee Conrad, Josephine N. Ebersole, Rebecca L. Franklin, Allison Michele Hertzog, Jack Christopher Hill, Hayden L. Howard, Ciara C. Long, Joseph Bernard Martin, Jessica Snavely Newell, Leon Ngo, Emily J. Omundsen, Marleny Torres, Rachael Warshawsky, Hailey E. Wiegand, Samaiyah Wright-Mcbride. Landisville — Brynn H. Axe. Leola — Isaiah M. Paulin, Dana L. Wentz. Lititz — Theo S. Burkholder, Amelia C. Fair, Adrienne M. Haines, Olivia M. Hartman, Fiona Frances Holland, Doriannon E. Hugar, Nikolai Kochel, Abigail R. Smith, Caroline Wood, David M. Ziegler. Manheim — Judd Thomas Novak. Millersville — Abbie M. Overdorf. Mohnton — Lilith Arevalo, Christian de Paulo, Kou E. Kue, Cheyenne Brooke Saner-Jones, Melody R. Watts. Morgantown — Gabrielle M. Calhoon, Hope Ana Dunlap, Bobbiejanne Lowes. Mount Joy — Kinsey E. Custer, Richard C. Fitts, Aysha J. Gibbs, Justus N. Hamm, Sophie Morrison. Mountville — Kayla Elizabeth Brooks. Narvon — Kathryn C. Powell. New Holland — Lillie E. Risser. Oxford — Skylar H. Eshleman. Paradise — Alexis Jean Baker. Quarryville — Desiree DeHaven. Robesonia — Brian M. Harris, Skylah L. Sanders. Stevens — Isabelle Mack. Strasburg — Abigail M. Goss, Abigail A. Thorius. Willow Street — Colleen R. Gilbert, Jasmine Momo Thompson.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.