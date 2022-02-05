College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns.

Akron — Matthew D. Bandy.

Bainbridge — Kristin T. Geesey.

Bird-In-Hand — Kierra Dawn Lapp.

Columbia — Mya Black, David Robert Graham, Gabriel John Grove, Sophie R. Hinkle, Connor Redcay, Allyson E. Rhoads.

Denver — Joy A. Gonzalez, Shingyin H. Kha, Elizabeth P. Nieli, Ashton Michelle Ochs.

East Earl — Savannah V. Merolillo.

Elizabethtown — Corrie Jo Baker, Rogan English, Emily Oyler, Sydney Blake Pierson, Erin Sarah Shifflet, Seth J. Shoemaker, Jordyn E. Stoner, Alicia N. Underkoffler, Robert I. Weidler.

Ephrata — Bridgette E. Bussler, Mallory Michelle Dover, Allison C. Lentz, Noah D. Powlus.

Honey Brook — Anna M. Bechtel, Kylie R. Berkheimer, Elizabeth C. Bonaduce.

Lancaster — Nina S Aungst, Nathan Bernd Berger, Benjamin W. Cardwell, Ashlee Conrad, Diana Joy Dickson, Ethan M. Eisenhart, Johnathon T. Gillespie, Allison Michele Hertzog, Madelyn K. Hight, Sophia Maria Kambouroglos, Reed J. Lawrence, Ciara C. Long, Chloe E. Matchett, Areyana J. Montanez, Leon Ngo, Essance Peters, Holly R. Sagrestano, Julie Torres, Marleny Torres, Hailey E. Wiegand.

Leola — Dana L. Wentz.

Lititz — Theo S. Burkholder, Rylee Derr, Amelia C. Fair, Adrienne M. Haines, Olivia M. Hartman, Lillyan Jade Hassler, Doriannon E. Hugar, Nikolai Kochel, Juliette M. Phillips, Ella L. Schnoor, Abigail R. Smith, David M. Ziegler.

Marietta — David J. Havice.

Millersville — Abbie M. Overdorf, Rowan Richelene Sufieann.

Mohnton — Andrea Danciu, Christian de Paulo, Kou E. Kue, Mandy E. Maiers, Indira Santos Santiago, Melody R. Watts, Cecelia Weiler.

Morgantown — Gabrielle M. Calhoon.

Mountville — Kayla Elizabeth Brooks.

Mount Joy — Aysha J Gibbs, Justus N. Hamm, Douglas Arthur McCaskey, Sophie Morrison.

Narvon — Kathryn C. Powell.

New Holland — Lillie E. Risser.

Newmanstown — Cassidy L. Hickernell, Savannah L. Lewis.

Quarryville — Desiree Dehaven.

Reinholds — Eric A. Young.

Robesonia — Lauren E. Kuennen, Sarah Elizabeth Miller, Molly Alexa Price.

Stevens — Isabelle Mack.

Strasburg — Abigail M. Goss.

Willow Street — Colleen R. Gilbert, Mackenzie L. Lewis, Tyler Thomas Weit.

