The South Lebanon Township municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.

When: South Lebanon Township Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Township supervisors approved appointments and reappointments to more than a dozen paid and volunteer positions within the township. Among the approvals were the reappointments of Steve Krause as  board chairman, Jamie Yiengst as township manager and secretary/treasurer, Reba Donley as the assistant township manager and assistant secretary/treasurer, and Ken Zimmerman as police chief.

Other business: The supervisors approved a resolution decreasing the financial reimbursement rate for mileage from 57.5 cents per mile to 56 cents per mile.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.

