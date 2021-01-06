When: Earl Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 4

What happened: Supervisors reorganized for the new year, reelecting Rick Kochel as chairman and Ray Martin as vice chairman. Tom Plitt is the other board member.

Appointments: Appointed were Brenda Becker, secretary/treasurer; Joy Oberholtzer, assistant secretary/treasurer; Lee Zimmerman, road master; Appel, Yost & Zee LLP, township law firm; ELA Group, township engineer with Becker Engineering, secondary engineer; Dale High, sewer enforcement officer; Mark Deimler, sewer enforcement officer backup; Technicon Enterprises Inc., township zoning officer; Marvin Stauffer, vacancy board member; K. Michael Rose, borough auditor; Maher Duessel, CPA firm.

Also: Additional appointments included James Leonard, Sewer Authority (6-year term) with Tom Plitt as municipal representative; James Leonard, Water Authority (6-year term) with Tom Plitt as member (6-year term); Connie Bender, Zoning Hearing Board (4-year term) with Daryl Hurst as alternate (1-year term); John Yost, county emergency management coordinator (1-year term); Wanda Good, alternate for Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau Municipal Board member for Eastern Lancaster County region; Henry Merklinger Jr., Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Claims Board of Appeals, with Walter Siderio as alternate.

Other action: Supervisors adopted resolutions to approve a cooperative street overlay project between New Holland Borough and the township plus an intergovernmental agreement for repair and maintenance of roads for a 555-foot by 18-foot section of South Kinzer Avenue to the north and west of Earl Township.