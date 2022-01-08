When: Earl Township supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisors reorganized for the new year with oath of office given to reelected Rick Kochel and newly elected Daniel Fox by District Judge Jonathan Heisse.

Elected officers: Kochel was reelected chairman with Tom Plitt elected as vice chairman.

Appointments: Appointed were Candie Johnson, secretary-assistant treasurer; Brenda Becker, treasurer-assistant secretary; Lee Zimmerman, road master; William Cassidy, Appel, Yost & Zee LLP, township solicitor; Charles Haley, ELA Group, township engineer with Becker Engineering, secondary engineer; Dale High, sewer enforcement officer with Mark Deimler, SEO backup; Joyce Oberholzer, township zoning officer; Marvin Stauffer, vacancy board member; Maher Duessel, CPA and auditor.

Also: Additional appointments included on the planning commission, Clifford Day Jr. (6-year term) G. Anthony Gay (6-year term) and Lee Whitman (4-year term to fill vacant seat); Plitt as municipal representative on the sewer authority and 6-year term on water authority;

Eric Bannon to a 4-year term on zoning hearing board with Daryl Hurst to a 1-year term as alternate; Sam Good, Park to a 6-year term on the recreation board; Jamie Weir, county emergency management coordinator with Laverne Zimmerman, deputy emergency management coordinator; Wanda Good, Earl Township per capita tax collector and 1-year term as alternate for Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau Municipal Board member for Eastern Lancaster County region; and Walter Siderio, for 1-year term as alternate for Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals.

Other business: Chief Tony Groff of Martindale Volunteer Fire Company presented a year-end report noting property saved in 2021 totaled $1,067,000 with fire loss at $133,500. Residential fires accounted for the most calls at 121 with the next highest being structure fire assists at 31 and vehicle calls at 25. Busiest day of the week was Wednesday and busiest time was noon to 6 p.m.

Quotable: “We thank the fire company for your continued service to the community,” Kochel said.