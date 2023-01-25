Two executives of a construction and real estate company based out of York County died after being caught in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada.

Jonathan Kinsley, 59, and his brother Timothy Kinsley, 57, of Kinsley Enterprises died after being caught in a slide near Revelstoke in British Columbia while on a guided heli-skiing tour, according to a report by CBC. Jonathan Kinsley was an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and Timothy Kinsley was president of Kinsley Properties.

Kinsley Enterprises confirmed their deaths Tuesday.

"Our entire Kinsley family is still processing this heartbreaking news of their deaths and respectfully ask for privacy at this time," the statement said. "We know their presence as dedicated leaders in our organization and the community will be immensely missed by many and we are grateful for your love, understanding and prayers as our entire Kinsley family manages this loss."

The brothers were on a trip with Alberta based company CMH Heli-Skiing when they were caught in the avalanche at around 2:46 p.m. MT, according to a statement from the company. The brothers' guide was also caught in the avalanche but is in stable condition at Kelowna General Hospital

Avalanche Canada has warned people that the snowpack this season is unusually weak with conditions normally only seen once every 10 or 20 years, CBC reports.

Five people, including the Kinsleys, have died in British Columbia's backcountry in avalanches so far this year.