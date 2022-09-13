College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from the ABC Keystone Apprenticeship & Training Trust’s Pennsylvania-registered apprenticeship program in seven trades, including: carpentry, construction craft laborer, electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC, masonry, and plumbing. They are listed with their hometowns, majors and employers.

The following area apprentices achieved the High Achiever Award, for earning the highest-grade point average in their trades: Jason C. Green, of Columbia, electrical, Lancaster Plumbing and Heating Co. Inc., in East Petersburg; Joshua L. Topper, of Gap, heavy equipment operator, J.D. Eckman Inc., in Atglen; Melissa L. Turano, of Lancaster, plumbing, Protech Mechanical Contractors Inc., in Landisville.

The graduating apprentices earned certificates of completion from ABC Keystone Apprenticeship & Training Trust celebrating the culmination of classroom and hands-on education. Those that completed their on-the-job training hours will also receive Journeyperson certificates from the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Area graduates in carpentry are listed with their hometowns and employers. Elizabethtown — Jessup S. Jones, Conewago Enterprises Inc. in Hanover. Ephrata — Jordan A. Good, Wickersham Construction and Engineering Inc. in Lancaster. Lancaster — Michael E. Harker, Wohlsen Construction Co. in Lancaster; Eric A. Olena, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc. in Brownstown; Rafael Rodriguez, Whitley East LLC in Leola; Oscar F. Velazquez, All Renovation & Design LLC in Manheim; Cameron J. Workman, Duff Builders in Lancaster. Manheim — Andrew Bernhardt, Speedwell Construction Inc. in Manheim; Zane M. Richards, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc. in Brownstown. Millersville — Ron Bosley, Paul Risk Construction in Quarryville.

Area graduates in electrical are listed with their hometowns and employers. Columbia — Jason C. Green, Lancaster Plumbing and Heating Co. Inc. in East Petersburg; Christopher S. Murray, Cyprium Solutions Inc. in East Petersburg. Denver — Colin W. Schutter, Cyprium Solutions Inc. in East Petersburg. Elizabethtown — Brad M. Painter, McCarty & Son Inc. in Ephrata; Riley J. Wilkinson, McCarty & Son Inc. in Ephrata. Ephrata — Kole R. Bauer, The Farfield Co. in Lititz; Joshua A. Diaz-DelRio, Eagle River Homes in Leola; Mechak M. Mavanga, Meadow Valley Electric Inc. in Ephrata; Corbin L. Weaver, Meadow Valley Electric Inc. in Ephrata; Cory W. Zimmerman, Tekrins Inc. in Ephrata. Gordonville — Benjamin S. Zook, Belmont Solar in Gordonville. Lancaster — Douglas Quinn, Meadow Valley Electric Inc. in Ephrata; Gavin H. Sangrey, Meadow Valley Electric Inc. in Ephrata. Lititz — Matthew L. Thomas, Lancaster Plumbing and Heating Co. Inc. in East Petersburg. Manheim — Adam M. Kurtz, The Farfield Co. in Lititz; Jeremy Landis, Meadow Valley Electric Inc. in Ephrata. Marietta — Brandon A. Glick, John E. Fullerton Inc. in Elizabethtown.

Area graduates in HVAC are listed with their hometowns and employers. Columbia — Peyton M. Kauffman, Brubaker Inc. in Lancaster.

Area graduates in heavy equipment operator are listed with their hometowns and employers. Akron — Jordan M. Axe, Flyway Excavating Inc. in Mount Joy. Gap — Joshua L. Topper, J.D. Eckman Inc. in Atglen. Lititz — Zachary T. Stork, J.D. Eckman Inc. in Atglen. Peach Bottom — Alan Firlein, J.D. Eckman Inc. in Atglen.

Area graduates in masonry are listed with their hometowns and employers. Landisville — Ryan C. Leach, The Witmer Group in Mount Joy. Lancaster — Stanislav Levchuk, The Witmer Group in Mount Joy.

Area graduates in plumbing are listed with their hometowns and employers. Lititz — Corey M. Frymyer, Ames Construction Inc. in Ephrata. Mount Joy — Joe S. Mazzur, Brubaker Inc. in Lancaster. Lancaster — Raphael Montosa, Montosa Heating & Air Conditioning in Lancaster; Melissa L. Turano, Protech Mechanical Contractors Inc. in Landisville. Wrightsville — Brandon R. Nikolaus, Bortner Bros. Inc. in York.

