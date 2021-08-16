LEBANON – Some Mt. Zion residents are reporting an unlikely intruder in their backyards.

According to a few Lebanon residents, a kangaroo — or wallaby some have speculated — has been sighted in and around Mt. Zion over the past week. Residents have posted photos and videos of the marsupial as it wanders through the area.

The kangaroo, however, is not on the radar for nearby police stations and the PA State Game Commission. Corporal Justin Prevost for the Troop L State Police in Jonestown said the office hasn’t received any calls about a kangaroo.

According to the PA State Game Commission, the Lebanon County Police Department would be responsible for handling the situation.

Kristie Showers lives in Mt. Zion and saw the kangaroo most recently at her home on Freeport Rd. besides the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church around 11 a.m. Aug. 16.



She shared a post on her personal Facebook page Aug. 13 with a few videos of what she called a “baby kangaroo” in her yard. Last night, the post was shared to the “Lebanon, PA Happenings” Facebook group. Now, it’s returned to her yard.

In the past week, several other residents took to the “Lebanon, PA Happenings” Facebook group to share videos and photos of the kangaroo visiting their backyards and nearby establishments.

Casey Tobias, 29, posted in the group asking if anybody had seen a kangaroo after tracking it down Aug. 8. Tobias, who lives in Schafferstown, was in Mt. Zion fixing his parent’s barn when a man stopped by to ask if they were missing a kangaroo — family owns peacocks and other animals.

caught a glimpse of the kangaroo across from the Mt. Zion Fire Company on Mt. Zion Rd. at around 11 a.m. that day. Tobias tried to catch the kangaroo with a horse lead but it ran into a neighboring yard.

“With the corn fields up yet, and all the wooded area, it can hide pretty quick,” he said.

When he lost sight of it, he called that State Police non-emergency number and the dispatcher thought he was joking. Tobias said the officer told him that he would pass on the information about the kangaroo.

Since then, Tobias’ post has attracted a lot of attention in the group — it has gained over 100 comments and 90 shares. He answered many questions from other group members including the size of the kangaroo (approximately three feet).

Other comments described sightings near Stracks Dam Rd. and further along Mt. Zion Rd.

At this point, the kangaroo is still on the loose. LancasterOnline will update this story as it gets more information

