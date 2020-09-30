When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Sept. 28.

What happened: Borough Council appointed Kalie Johnson to fill a vacancy on the council after interviewing two applicants.

Background: The vacancy was created by Dan Rogers’ resignation Sept. 14. Johnson, a Main Street resident, said she has lived in Denver for 11 years.

Quotable: “My husband grew up here. We have a son in first grade in Denver Elementary. This is our forever home. I care about local government and what makes this town thrive.”

Runnerup: Council also considered Michael Wallace, a 21-year resident, who lives on Tamarack Drive.

Other business: Council approved the $2,850 quote from C. M. High Inc., to install a 30-foot utility pole with a new, LED light. The pole will be installed in the grassy area adjacent to the Main Street parking facility used by the public and Unruh Insurance.