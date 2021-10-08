Andy Rumford didn’t want his daughter Kacie to simply become a memory after she died of an overdose in 2013.

That’s why he started the Cars for Kacie car show, which will have its eighth annual event in Downingtown on Saturday, Oct. 16. Kacie Rumsford died from a heroin overdose in her parents’ Kennett Square home at the age of 23, according to Kacie’s Cause website.

Some of her last words to him, he said, were “Dad, it’s too late for me, go help others.”

Those last words were what inspired him to start Kacie’s Cause and the car show.

“You can just pretty much say, ‘okay that was their life, I'll keep it in my memory and that's that,’” Andy Rumford said. “Or you can come out swinging and you try to educate other people. And that's the way that I wanted to go. That's what Kacie would have wanted.”

Following Kacie's death, Andy Rumford founded the Kacie’s Cause nonprofit to provide educational information on addiction locally and nationally. From that organization stemmed the annual Cars for Kacie car show.

All types of cars, from antiques and new generations to street rods and lower riders, will line up at Downingtown East High School on 50 Devon Dr. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Since the show first began eight years ago, Andy Rumford said it has grown from hosting around 70 cars to more than 350.

“It’s one of the largest car shows in Chester County,” he said, adding that Kacie’s Cause puts on four other shows in Pennsylvania throughout the year. “Combined, they're probably the largest car shows for recovery on the East Coast at this point.”

All proceeds from the $20 day of show registration fee to display a car go to Kacie’s Cause. Donations can also be made directly through the website.

Anthony Lucidonio Jr., better known as “Tony Luke Jr.,” and former Channel 6 sports commentator Don Tollefson will speak at the event. Lucidonio, a Philly native, is a musician, songwriter, actor and media host who founded the cheesesteak franchise Tony Luke’s.

Information stands, free Narcan and medication drop off boxes will be available for those needing support or information on drug abuse.

Select families who have suffered a loss as a result of addiction are given the honor of selecting the top 50 cars to win prizes, including a six-foot Best of Show trophy for the first place winner. Andy Rumford said there will be 10 other new awards this year, including the Kacie Erin Rumford Memorial Award, which the Rumford family will personally give out.

“(Kacie) was a kind, compassionate little girl who just had this desire to do good for people and to do good for others,” Andy Rumford said. “She loved her mom. She loved me and her family.”

“I look for every opportunity that I can to educate the public on the disease of addiction,” Andy Rumsford said.

Kacie’s Cause has 11 chapters in Pennsylvania including ones in Coatesville, Oxford and Parkesburg.