As of the Feb. 25 supervisors meeting, there are still only two supervisors in West Sadsbury Township.

A hearing will be held 2 p.m. March 16 in the office of Chester County Judge Ed Griffith to appoint a third supervisor.

Up for consideration are four residents who had applied for the position after Barry Edwards resigned in November: Dan Bush, Charles Kauffman, Jim Landis and Darren DeVoe.

Remaining supervisors Ed Haas and John Keesey were unable to agree on a selection. The decision would normally then go to the township vacancy board, but that entity is vacant, so the decision is going to the courts.

Robert Hosier submitted an additional application. Applications will be accepted until March 10.