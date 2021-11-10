Joshua Aguirre’s relationship with Lebanon Family Karate has come full circle. Just five years since his first class at the studio, he is able to give back with his new charity, the Joshua Aguirre Foundation.

Joshua, his mother, Milly Escolar, and father, Jorge Aguirre, gathered at Lebanon Family Karate on Nov. 10 to give their first check to the business to pay for three children to take six months of classes there.

The $1,200 check supports Rossana Santiago’s three children: Rosemary Rivera, 13, Jose Santiago, 8, and Rosalie Santiago, 6. About three months ago, they started taking classes with Master David Gladwell.

During the pandemic, Joshua, 9, couldn’t help but notice how some children were struggling to afford the expenses of the sport they love. Out of that concern grew the Joshua Aguirre Foundation, which is dedicated to helping low-income children participate in sports.

“I saw kids practicing on pillows, bad floors,” he said. “I told my mom and dad I wanted to create something to help others… I did this foundation to help different kids all over the world in different sports.”

At 7 years old, Joshua was the youngest in the world to receive a second-degree black belt and he has earned nearly 160 medals in taekwondo. The Lebanon City native has been recognized on the Pennsylvania Senate floor and the city named a day in his honor in October.

Santiago and her three children were the first to receive funding from Joshua’s foundation. She said she couldn’t continue sending her kids to karate classes without a little help.

“I’m a single mom, I pay for everything, so it’s hard for me,” Santiago said. “I want them to continue because I want them to be so happy.”

When her son Jose gets home from school, she said, he quickly changes into his uniform so he can rush off to his karate classes. After receiving the check with his sisters, Jose said “I feel happy.”

“He does something good and he loves (karate)” Santiago said. “So I do have to sacrifice so he can come.”

Though the kids are a bit too shy to divulge many details about their love of the sport, Escolar said going through karate classes is just the thing to help them build confidence. Rosemary and Jose have already earned their yellow belts and Rosalie isn’t far behind. She was testing for the yellow belt that night.

“I like (karate) because when I was younger I never really got to do anything,” Rosemary said.

At the end of six months, the Aguirre family will evaluate the children’s grades and behavior. If everything checks out, the foundation will continue supporting what they have dubbed the Rivera-Santiago Project.

“We want to make sure that they do good in school,” Jorge Aguirre said. “We want kids to be disciplined.”

Luckily, Rosemary said she maintains all A’s in school.

And, according to the Lebanon Family Karate website, karate is the perfect place to learn discipline and good behavior.

“Over the years, I’ve seen many children that I know this sport would have helped, but because of many different circumstances — money, time or travel — they weren’t able to do it,” Gladwell said. “This is a blessing to be able to see this and see Joshua giving back to this sport and contributing at just 9 years old is just the best feeling.”

The Joshua Aguirre Foundation partnered with the A&M Pizza on Quentin Road, Shay’s Vending Service, Hearth Family Restaurant and an anonymous donor to raise money for the Rivera-Santiago Project.

And applications continue to come in from children in a variety of sports including swimming, boxing and wrestling.

“I’m pretty confident that we want to support many more children,” Escolar said.

Those interested in applying for support from the Joshua Aguirre Foundation can visit the charity’s page at joshuaaguirre.com.

“We already know that as a parent it is so hard sometimes to pay for a ticket or to pay for the uniforms, or to pay for even the registration fee for the competition,” Escolar said in a previous interview with the LNP | LancasterOnline. “That’s why we support Joshua in this one.”