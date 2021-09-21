A 64-year-old Jonestown woman died in a car crash at the intersection of Ono Road and Jonestown Roads in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County.

Clara Wenger failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded across the lanes of Jonestown Road into a large rock at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police. The car then struck a tree causing it to overturn. Wenger was fatally injured in the crash.