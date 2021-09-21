A 64-year-old Jonestown woman died in a car crash at the intersection of Ono Road and Jonestown Roads in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County.
Clara Wenger failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded across the lanes of Jonestown Road into a large rock at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police. The car then struck a tree causing it to overturn. Wenger was fatally injured in the crash.
Jonestown Road was temporarily closed in both directions between Ono Road and Lincoln School Roads.
Wenger's car was totaled and towed from the scene.
State police were assisted on the scene by Northern Lebanon Fire Services, Fire Police, Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and the Lebanon County Coroner's Office.