South Coatesville Borough President Montez Jones announced his resignation as council president at the March 22 meeting, and council responded the same night by appointing Ken Bond as the new president.

Jones has served on council since 2019. He was nominated as president in 2020 and has also served as vice president.

Jones said he is waiting for “legal direction” and wanted to protect his interests, though he did not go into detail about what prompted his decision. However, in a March 24 email he said hasn't resigned from council, but is undecided about his future as a council member.

“If what I was dealing with wasn’t so important, I would say it,” Jones said at the meeting.

Council member Bob Floyd called for an immediate reorganization, saying this gives the new council president enough time to prepare for the April 12 meeting.

With Jones abstaining, the council voted 3-2 to reorganize. Floyd along with Bond, who was vice president, and council member Thomas Roney voted yes. Council members Renee Carey and Sylvia Washington voted no.

Washington called the vote “improper” and said Jones did not put his resignation in writing yet.

“We can call for reorganization at any point,” Floyd said.

Council then appointed Bond to replace Jones as president, with Floyd selected as vice president. Roney will now serve as president pro tempore.

Council later made a motion to appoint resident Monica Watson to fill the lone vacancy. It failed because some council members felt the borough needed to act on its promise to keep a 30-day timetable, allowing more time for residents to apply for the vacant seat. The borough did receive three resumes.

Jones said the 30-day window is supposed to stay open, and he wanted the solicitor to present a vetting process that would be fair.

“We wanted to give every person an opportunity,” Jones said.

Floyd responded by cautioning council it has “up to 30 days” to appoint someone, but it does not have to wait the exact amount of time.

Pennsylvania’s borough code stipulates council shall fill a vacancy within 30 days after it happens.

Floyd called Watson “well qualified” to serve, and Watson was present at the meeting for council members to ask her questions. Borough Manager Allen Smith said Watson was the earliest application received.

“Whether it’s me or somebody else, I just want the best for the citizens of the borough,“ Watson said.

South Coatesville will hold an in-person town hall meeting for residents at 6:30 p.m. April 5 in Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, Coatesville. The regular council meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 12.