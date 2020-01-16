When: Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: John Ford remains chairman, and David Thornton replaces Harold Keppley Jr. as vice chairman. Keppley remains on the board as a supervisor along with Keith Kauffman and newly elected Dale Wissler, who replaces Richard Stover.
Other boards: The township planning commission consists of Dean Weinhold, Janell Frazier, Craig Miller and Jennifer Prunoske. The recent resignation of Richard Gauthier, who moved out of the township, leaves a vacancy. Zoning hearing board members remain Cory Miller, Jon Balson, Bethany Benedict, Mary Beth Hellberg and Richard Lucchese. Phil Machonis, Curtis Miller, Shawn Erb, Charles R. Youndt and Jeff Zimmerman make up the water authority. Sewer authority members are Michael Reed, Brian Kane, Don Eckel and Dave Noyes. One seat is vacant. Park and recreation board members are Elva Lackey, Sue Houser, Diane LaMonica and Tom Ridder.
Professionals: Jenna Seesholtz is township manager, secretary and treasurer. Sara Service is zoning officer, building code official, stormwater coordinator and assistant secretary. Brian Brandt, former police chief, is West Earl’s first code enforcement officer. Township solicitor is Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane.
Meeting schedule: Supervisors meet the first and third Mondays of each month. Planning commission meets the third Tuesday. Zoning hearing board meets as needed the first Wednesday. Park and rec board meets the third Wednesday as needed. All meetings start at 7 p.m. at the township municipal building, 157 Metzler Road, Brownstown.
John Friel,
LNP Correspondent