When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 2.
What happened: Jeffrey Tennis was sworn into office prior to the township supervisors meeting and took his seat formerly held by Andrew Spade, who resigned last month after being named as assistant district attorney for Lancaster County.
Background: Spade is currently running as the Republican candidate for Lancaster County prothonotary. Tennis will be filling the position until January 2020; he is on the ballot for a four-year term as supervisor in the Nov. 5 general election. Also on the ballot will be Marcello Medini for a six-year term, and incumbent Herb Flosdorf is seeking reelection to a six-year term. George Sayles and Kelly Gutshall are on the ballot for four-year terms. Tennis has lived in Warwick Township all his life, and is CEO of Sechan Electronics. He has served on the Warwick Township Municipal Authority for many years and is a volunteer with the Warwick Education Foundation and Treehouse community playground.
Quotable: “With my business background, I hope to work to attract businesses to Warwick Township for the tax revenues and infrastructure needs of the township,” said Tennis, adding that he seeks have a balance of business, residential, agricultural, recreational and natural environments in the community.
In other business: The board discussed plans for two roundabouts that will be coming to Warwick Township as part of the Sixth Street extension project. The roundabouts are planned on Sixth Street at Route 772 and Clay Road, and at Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue. They are currently in the design phase.