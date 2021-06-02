When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, May 25.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously appointed Jay Zimmerman to the planning commission.

Why it matters: The township’s planning commission will now have five members. It has been operating with four. Township manager Bruce Leisey said there were three candidates for the position.

Updated lineup: Zimmerman will begin his five-year term at the June 7 planning commission meeting. He joins chair Jon Price, vice chair Adrian Kapp, secretary Josh Reist and member Rick Gehman.

Background: Zimmerman is a farmer and a dump truck driver. Leisey said Zimmerman is “not against development” but interested in keeping the “rural nature” of the township. Leisey also told supervisors he is interested in getting another member with an agricultural background on the planning commission in the future.

Quotable: “All have good perspectives,” Leisey said of the entire planning commission.

Pavilion roof: Leisey opened discussion on repairing the pavilion roof at Snyder Park, on Clay School Road and Snyder Lane, Ephrata, which is leaking in one small section. He asked the board if repairing the roof was urgent. Chair Tim Lausch responded he was made aware of the issue from former roadmaster Earl Stauffer. Lausch said a full replacement project can wait and also said he might have extra shingles to use for a patch job. Lausch added steel prices have increased. No official action was made as the matter was tabled for budget discussions later this year.

Police annex: Supervisors gave updates on the Northern Lancaster County regional police annex renovation that is occurring on township property on Durlach Road, Stevens. Leisey opened discussion on the roof color. The two colors provided to officials were black and blue. The manager suggested having the roof the same shade of royal blue to match the township building’s roof. No final decision was made.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 in the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.