When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: The board scheduled a budget workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at the township meeting room. If needed, a second workshop will be held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2.

Background: Last year, the board passed the 2022 budget after only one workshop, holding the tax rate at 1.567 mils.

Why it’s important: In a phone call after the meeting, board Chairman Harry Lehman said he is hopeful there will be no tax increase in 2023, but that it is a “complicated budget.” He said it is impossible to know the levy before the township has all information from the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau and the board of assessments, which the board hopes to have by Oct. 12. Lehman said residents are encouraged to attend the workshop Oct. 29.

Quotable: “We’d like to have the public there to observe how we do our workshop,” Lehman said. “We’re going to try to knock it out (that) Saturday.” He also praised township Treasurer Dawn Rineer for doing an “awesome job.”

Other happenings: The board hosted brief presentations by Evalina Dombrowski, of the Lancaster Public Library board of trustees, and Bob May, of Lancaster EMS. The library is requesting a donation from the township equal to $1 per resident. LEMSA is seeking a donation of $14,000. Lehman said the board will take both requests under consideration at the budget workshop.

What’s next: The next board of supervisors meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.