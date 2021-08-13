When: Penn Manor School District board meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: In the first half-hour of the meeting, a handful of parents voiced their opinions on whether the district should mandate masks. Parent Lauren Hauck asked that the board consider requiring masks for students under 12 until a vaccine is available to them. Parent and health care official Donna Switzer said she believes students should have a choice but if masks are required they should be surgical rather than cloth masks. Parent Martin Peak echoed support for an optional mask policy and asked the board to make a decision sooner rather than later so he can plan accordingly by enrolling his children at another school. The board did not respond to the comments about masks.

Quotable: “I see grounds for a class action lawsuit here,” said parent Keely Childers Heany, adding that she spoke with multiple Pennsylvania government officials regarding masking earlier that day. “It’ll be your hands that are dirty with the deaths of our children and our families in our community.”

Current situation: At its July 12 meeting, Penn Manor stated masks would be optional for all students and staff. Lancaster County hit a “substantial” level of community transmission Aug. 3, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning residents are urged — per CDC guidance — to return to wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Athletic programs: Superintendent Mike Leichliter introduced two pilot programs as part of his athletic goals for the district in 2021-22. Additionally, Phil Gale, assistant superintendent for secondary education, and athletic trainer Stephen Kramer presented revisions to the athletic code of conduct, including a change in how the district measures its athletic teams’ success.

Mental skills pilot program: Penn Manor will welcome back alumnus and former coach Steve O’Neil to spearhead a mental skills pilot program. O’Neil was the head strength and conditioning coach for the district from 2014 to 2016 and assistant baseball coach from 2008 to 2014. O’Neil and Kramer collaborated on this program, which will address individual and team mental health by working closely with students, coaches and families in athletics. O’Neil also can help to identify mental health symptoms in student athletes and connect them with appropriate clinical resources. He would focus on one team at a time, working with them in the season prior to their competition season.

What it means: Kramer likened O’Neil’s role in the program to that of a strength and conditioning coach, but for mental toughness. Teams are selected based on coaches’ past evaluations of team chemistry. The estimated cost for the program is $8,050 per season or approximately $24,000 in an academic year.

Coach mentoring pilot program: Penn Manor has experienced its fair share of coaching turnover. Most recently the district lost its head lacrosse coach and a field hockey coach. Kramer said the coach mentoring pilot program will pair younger coaches with mentors to help them feel more “supported and confident” in the position and, in turn, improve their performance. The program will begin with three to five mentors earning a $750 to $1,000 stipend — a $2,250 to $5,000 yearly cost for the district.

Homelessness performance review: Penn Manor received positive remarks in a performance review on its compliance with the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act. There were zero findings of noncompliance.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Manor Middle School boardroom, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely on their YouTube page.